World Central Kitchen is Back in Central Florida Serving Up Food to Voters at 23 Polling Locations

At the Fairview Shores Library polling site in Orlando, Smoke & Donuts is serving freshly cooked meals for free.



Chef Ian Russell stood under a large tent outside the Planet Fitness a few doors down from the library, passing out fresh pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches.

Russell says his food truck Smoke & Donuts has been doing alright during the pandemic and he’s feeling especially good about today.

Photo: Danielle Prieur

“To be out here today and to be able to feed people on voting day along with World Central Kitchen and be involved in something that makes us feel full is extremely exciting and heartwarming and awesome.”

Rafael Delgado, a sommelier at Jaleo at Disney Springs, and a coordinator for the nonprofit in the Orlando area was visiting the site.

He says food can both nourish and unify.

Chef Ian Russell and WCK's Rafael Delgado. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Delgado says he saw two people from different political parties in line not talking to each other.

“And then we brought some food to them. And all of a sudden they were eating side by side and all of a sudden they started talking to each other. And that’s the kind of response that we want to get. People talking to each other. Because that’s the way that we’re going to move forward as a country. When we talk to each other, figure out what is best for everyone, not ideologies.”

Sites will be open and providing food until they run out. They’ll serve about 10,000 meals.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.