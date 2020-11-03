© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
What To Know If You're Voting On Election Day

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 3, 2020 at 4:01 AM EST
It's Election Day and there are some things to keep in mind if you're casting a ballot today. WLRN's Alexander Gonzalez has the details.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. You can only vote at your assigned precinct. You can find the location on your voter registration card, or by visiting your county's elections website. If you're voting in person, you must bring a driver's license or other photo ID. If you don't have ID, you can still vote a provisional ballot. It will count, as long as you're an eligible voter, in the right precinct, and the signature on your provisional ballot matches the signature on file. You can also drop off your vote-by-mail ballot. The Election Day locations are listed on your county's elections website.

