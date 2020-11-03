Union Wraps Up Door To Door Campaign As Polls Set To Close

[caption id="attachment_168239" align="alignright" width="250"]

Barbi Lucena Colon. Photo: Supplied[/caption]

With polls closing soon, campaigners with UNITE HERE! are in the final push of their door knocking campaign in Florida for former Vice President Joe Biden.

The union says volunteers have knocked on over 400,000 Floridians doors during the campaign.

Barbi Lucena Colon a longtime Disney castmember, who worked as a server for 16 years and been union shop steward for 10 years, says she has clocked in over 450 hours since August 31st.

Colon lost her job during the pandemic and said that one of the biggest challenges she faced was knocking on the doors of her fellow employees' homes.

“I’m in just outside Walt Disney World where a lot of these workers used to live.” Colon said. “So is it an empty apartment? Oh, they're not home? Or do they not live there anymore? So you know, you tend to visit a couple times, but you don't give up. Don't give up because I'm trying to get you run to the door and you're surprised you're like, oh, my goodness you’re here! yeah can you go vote? Vote right now!”

Francesca Clerizier is a Disney housekeeper, a single mother of six and a Haitian TPS holder. She believes that if Biden and Harris get elected there will be a better future for her family.

“For me if we got a democratic person elected, [that] is gonna be a good change for me.” Clerizier said. “For me [it] is gonna be a good, big, big change in my life. And I will be more than happy to see that happen.”