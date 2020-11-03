© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Space-Focused Republican Congressmen Win Re-Election

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 3, 2020 at 3:29 PM EST
U.S. House Representatives Bill Posey and Mike Waltz.
U.S. House Representatives Bill Posey and Mike Waltz.

Republicans Mike Waltz and Bill Posey have won re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Both serve on a House committee critical to funding Florida's space ambitions.

Waltz defeated Democratic candidate Clinton Curtis and write-ins Alan Grayson and John G. Nolan to win a second term in the U.S. House.

Before running for office in 2016, Waltz served over 20 years in the U.S. Army and was a Green Beret. He also was a policy advisor to the Pentagon and White House before joining Congress, succeeding Ron DeSantis after he resigned to run for Governor.

Waltz serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Committee on Science, Space and Technology. His district stretches from south Jacksonville to Volusia county, and includes Flagler and parts of Lake county.

Representative Bill Posey defeated Democratic challenger Jim Kennedy for a seventh term in the U.S. House.

Posey, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, first joined congress in 2009. Before politics, he worked on NASA’s Apollo program then established a real estate company.

In Congress, he serves on the Committee on Financial Services and the Committee on Science, Space and Technology. His district includes all of Brevard and Indian River county, as well as parts of Orange, and includes the Kennedy Space Center.

Tags
2020electionsCentral Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details