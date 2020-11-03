© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Rep. Val Demings Wins Third Term

By Amy Green
Published November 3, 2020 at 7:37 PM EST
Rep. Demings (FL-10)
Congresswoman Val Demings is serving a third term. 

The Central Florida Democrat was re-elected with 63 percent of the vote. 

Demings celebrated with a small, socially distanced gathering in downtown Orlando. 

She says she’ll push for a unified and scientifically driven strategy on the coronavirus. She says getting the virus under control is key to getting the economy back on track. 

“We have to do everything within our power to give the American people hope again to make them feel like they have elected people who truly care about what is going on with them.” 

Demings had been considered a potential running mate with Joe Biden. She also had served as an impeachment manager charged with making the case against President Donald Trump. 

She also says she’ll also push for reforms aimed at entrenched racism. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
