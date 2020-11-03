Rep. Murphy Wins Re-Election, Says America Needs to Have a "Reckoning"

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy has defeated Republican challenger Leo Valentin and Independent William Garrington in the District 7 Congressional race. She won with 55.3 percent of the vote.

Murphy has represented House District 7 serving Seminole County and parts of Orange County since 2017.

In Congress, she serves on the House’s Ways and Means Committee, and the subcommittees on Trade and Worker and Family Support.

Murphy says the country needs a reckoning, from public education to health care that will make the American dream more attainable for everyone.

“And some of us have figured out how to adjust to life this way and our livelihoods are still moving forward and we find ways to protect our families. And there are others among us who are more vulnerable and have been unable to make that transition. And so, what do we do to make sure that everyone has kind of a level playing field?”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/steph-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

She said she wants to see more bipartisan support on these issues.

“And on issues this big, we have to come together and figure out what we can agree on and advance that even if it means it's incremental change. So a big agenda in front of us. But I’m ready to get to work regardless of whose in the White House, and who controls the Senate or the House. ”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/steph-clip-two-.wav"][/audio]

Murphy is the first woman and the first Vietnamese American to be elected to serve her district.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.