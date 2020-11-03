© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
In Orange County, A Vote to Protect Split Oak Forest

By Amy Green
Published November 3, 2020 at 7:45 PM EST
Orange County voters overwhelmingly have approved a charter amendment aimed at protecting Split Oak Forest from a new toll road. 

By a margin of 86 percent, voters endorsed the amendment on behalf of the forest in southeast Orange County and east Osceola County. 

The amendment comes after Orange County commissioners voted in December 2019 to support a plan for the 9-mile toll road through part of the forest. 

The road would connect State Road 417 with the Osceola Parkway. 

Split Oak Forest spans more than 1,600 acres. It has been protected since the early 1990s. 

Orange County voters also overwhelmingly approved a separate charter amendment designed to protect the Wekiva and Econlockhatchee rivers and other troubled waters. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
