Hialeah Voter Gets Emotional Over Voting in Her First Election

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 3, 2020 at 6:05 AM EST
Photo: Courtney Hedger
Voting is underway in South Florida.

At the John F. Kennedy Library in Hialeah this morning, voters are waiting about an hour to cast their ballots.

Johan Karina Rodriguez got here at 8 a.m. to vote. She starts to cry as she explains her anger towards President Donald Trump.

"No sabe lo que es luchar, no sabe lo que es sudar un dolar. I’m sorry. Mira, yo me pongo muy mal porque no es justo de verdad, no es justo."

She points to her shaking hands and says she doesn’t think President Donald Trump knows what it’s like to work hard for a living.

Rodriguez says her top concern this election is the treatment of immigrants and their children. She moved to the US from Ecuador as an infant.

She’s 51 now and became a US citizen in 2014.

Hialeah is a overwhelmingly Cuban-American city.

Polls close at 7 p.m. tonight.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
