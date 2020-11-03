© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Need A Free Ride To A Polling Place On Election Day?

By Talia Blake
Published November 3, 2020 at 6:51 AM EST
Suntran via City of Ocala Twitter
Tuesday is Election Day and many counties in Central Florida are trying to make it easier for voters to get to the polls. 

Brevard, Marion, and Volusia Counties are offering free bus rides to residents, so they can cast their vote in the 2020 Presidential Election. Lake County is also offering free fixed-route rides today as part of their Mobility Week initiative. 

In Orange County, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says you can spin to the polls on an electric scooter.  “Which will help make it easier and cheaper, and a little more fun for residents in the urban core to go to their polling place,” said Dyer.

Residents can use the code ‘Spin to Vote’ to access a $10 ride credit to use a Spin Electric Scooter to get to their voting location.

Uber and Lyft are offering 50% off your ride to a polling location. 

Precincts close tonight at 7. 

