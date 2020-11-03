© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Central Florida General Election Results

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST
Vote Here signs

Find Candidate Information By County Below:

Brevard | Lake | Marion | Orange | Osceola | Seminole | Sumter | Volusia

Brevard County

 

Race: US House of Representatives

District 8 – Orange, Brevard, Indian River


  • Bill Posey—(REP) Incumbent

  • Jim Kennedy—(DEM)

Race: State Senate

District 17—Brevard, Indian River


  • Debbie Mayfield – (REP) Incumbent

  • Scott Fretwell—(DEM)

  • Phillip Snyder – (IND)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 51—Brevard


  • Tyler Sirois—(REP) -- Incumbent

  • Joan Majid—(DEM)

District 52—Brevard


  • Thad Altman—(REP) Incumbent

  • Lloyd Dabbs—(DEM)

District 53—Brevard


  • Randy Fine –(REP) Incumbent

  • Phil Moore—(DEM)

  • Thomas Unger—(WRI)

Race: Sheriff


  • Wayne Ivey (REP)

  • Alton Edmond (DEM)

For other races in Brevard County and more voter information, visit votebrevard.gov

 


Lake County

Race: State House of Representatives

District 31—Lake, Orange


  • Chrissy Stile—(DEM)

  • Keith Truenow—(REP)

District 32—Lake


  • Anthony Sabatini – (REP) Incumbent

  • Stephanie Dukes—(DEM)

 

Race: Board of County Commissioners

District 1

District 3


  • Kirby Smith (REP)
    Learn more about Smith at kirbysmith2020.com

  • Kristen Nicole Harmon (WRI)

  • JJ Schneider Jr. (WRI)

District 5


  • Josh Blake Learn more about Blake atlakecountyfl.gov.

  • Gabriel Aaron Ruiz (NPA)

  • Joseph Williams (WRI)

For other races in Lake County and more voter information, visit lakevotes.com.

 


Marion County

Race: State House of Representatives

District 23—Marion


  • Stan McClain—(REP) (incumbent)

  • Cynthia Del Rosa—(DEM)

For races in Marion County and more voter information, visit votemarion.gov .

 


Orange County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 10—Orange  


  • Val Demings—(DEM) Incumbent

  • Vennia Francois—(REP)

Race: State Senate

District 11—Orange


  • Randolph Bracy – (DEM) Incumbent

  • Joshua Elia Adams—(REP)

District 13—Orange


  • Linda Stewart – (DEM) Incumbent

  • Josh Anderson – (REP)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 30—Orange, Seminole


  • Joy Goff Marcil—(DEM)—incumbent

  • Bob Cortes—(REP)

District 44- Orange


  • Geraldine Thompson --(DEM) Incumbent

  • Bruno Portigliatti --(REP)

District 47 – Orange


  • Anna Eskamani—(DEM) Incumbent

  • Jeremy Sisson—(REP)

District 48 – Orange


  • Daisy Morales –(DEM)

  • Jesus Martinez—(REP)

District 49—Orange


  • Carlos Guillermo Smith—(DEM) Incumbent

  • Robert Alan Prater—(REP)

District 50—Orange, Brevard


  • Rene Plasencia—(REP) Incumbent

  • Nina Yoakum—(DEM)

Race: Sheriff


  • John Mina

 

Race: State Attorney for the 9th Judicial Circuit


  • Monique Worrell (DEM)

  • Jose Torroella (REP)

For other races in Orange County and more voter information, visit ocfelections.com.

 


Osceola County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 9—Osceola, Orange, Polk


  • Darren Soto—(DEM) Incumbent

  • Bill Olson—(REP)

Race: State Senate

District 15—Osceola, Orange


  • Victor Torres – (DEM) Incumbent

  • Louis T Minnis Jr. – (REP)

  • Mike James – (NPA)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 39 –Polk, Osceola


  • Josie Tomkow—(REP) Incumbent

  • Chris Cause—(DEM)

District 42—Osceola, Polk


  • Fred Hawkins—(REP)

  • Leroy Sanchez

  • Barbara Cady – (DEM)

Race: Sheriff


  • Marco Lopez (DEM)

  • Luis ‘Tony’ Fernandez (NPA)

Race: County Commission District 1


  • Peggy Choudhry (DEM)

  • Janette Martinez (WRI)

Race: County Commission District 3


  • Brandon Arrington (DEM)

  • Jeffrey Hawk (REP)

  • Marcos Marrero (LPF)

  • Ian Rivera (NPA)

Race: County Commission District 5


  • Ricky Booth (REP)

  • Tahitiana Chaffin (DEM)

 

For other races in Osceola County and more voter information, visit voteosceola.com.

 


Seminole County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 7 – Seminole, Orange


  • Stephanie Murphy—(DEM) Incumbent

  • William Garlington—(NPA)

  • Leo Valentin—(REP)

Race: State Senate

District 9 – Seminole, Volusia


  • Jason Brodeur—(REP)

  • Patricia Sigman—(DEM)

  • Jestine Ianotti—(NPA)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 28—Seminole


  • David Smith – (REP)—incumbent

  • Pasha Baker—(DEM)

  • Michael Riccio—(IND)

District 29—Seminole


  • Scott Plakon—(REP) – Incumbent

  • Tracy Kagan—(DEM)

  • Juan Rodriguez—(IND)

Race: Sheriff


  • Dennis M. Lemma (REP)

  • Paul Spike Hopkins (DEM)

Race: Tax Collector


  • J R Kroll (REP)
    Learn more about Kroll here

  • Lynn ‘Moira’ Dictor (DEM)

Race: County Commission, District 1


  • Bob Dallari (REP)
    Learn more about Dallari here

  • Katrina Shadix (DEM)

Race: County Commission, District 3


  • Lee Constantine (REP)
    Learn more about Constantine here

  • Kim Buchheit (DEM)

Race: County Commission, District 5


  • Pernell Bush (DEM)
    Learn more about Bush here

  • Andria Herr (REP)

  • Andre Klass (LPF)

For other races in Seminole County and more voter information, visit voteseminole.org

 


Sumter County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 11—Sumter, Citrus, Hernando, Marion, Lake


  • Daniel Webster—(REP) Incumbent

  • Dana Cottrell—(DEM)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 33—Sumter


  • Brett Hage—(REP) Incumbent

  • Mamie Melvin –(DEM)

For races in Sumter County and more voter information visit sumterelections.org

 


Volusia County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 6—Volusia, Flagler, Lake , St. Johns


  • Michael Waltz- (REP) Incumbent

  • Clint Curtis – (DEM)

Race: State Senate

District 7 – Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns


  • Travis Hutson—(REP) Incumbent

  • Heather Hunter—(DEM)

  • Richard Dembinsky –(WRI)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 24—St. Johns, Flagler, Volusia


  • Paul Renner – (REP) Incumbent

  • Adam Morely—(DEM)

District 25—Volusia


  • Tom Leek—(REP) Incumbent

  • Sarah Zutter---(DEM)

  • Joe Hannoush – (IND)

District 26--Volusia


  • Elizabeth Fetterhoff—(REP)—Incumbent

  • Patrick Henry—(DEM)

District 27—Volusia


  • Dolores Guzman—(DEM)

  • Webster Barnaby—(REP)

For races in Volusia County and more voter information visit volusiaelections.org

 

A full list of State Senate races and results can be found here.

A full list of State House of Representatives races and results can be found here.

Matthew Peddie
