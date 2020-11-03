Central Florida General Election Results
Find Candidate Information By County Below:
Brevard County
Race: US House of Representatives
District 8 – Orange, Brevard, Indian River
- Bill Posey—(REP) Incumbent
- Jim Kennedy—(DEM)
Race: State Senate
District 17—Brevard, Indian River
- Debbie Mayfield – (REP) Incumbent
- Scott Fretwell—(DEM)
- Phillip Snyder – (IND)
Race: State House of Representatives
District 51—Brevard
- Tyler Sirois—(REP) -- Incumbent
- Joan Majid—(DEM)
District 52—Brevard
- Thad Altman—(REP) Incumbent
- Lloyd Dabbs—(DEM)
District 53—Brevard
- Randy Fine –(REP) Incumbent
- Phil Moore—(DEM)
- Thomas Unger—(WRI)
Race: Sheriff
- Wayne Ivey (REP)
- Alton Edmond (DEM)
For other races in Brevard County and more voter information, visit votebrevard.gov
Lake County
Race: State House of Representatives
District 31—Lake, Orange
- Chrissy Stile—(DEM)
- Keith Truenow—(REP)
District 32—Lake
- Anthony Sabatini – (REP) Incumbent
- Stephanie Dukes—(DEM)
Race: Board of County Commissioners
District 1
- Douglas B. Shields (REP)
District 3
- Kirby Smith (REP)
- Kirby Smith (REP)
- Kristen Nicole Harmon (WRI)
- JJ Schneider Jr. (WRI)
District 5
- Josh Blake
- Gabriel Aaron Ruiz (NPA)
- Joseph Williams (WRI)
For other races in Lake County and more voter information, visit lakevotes.com.
Marion County
Race: State House of Representatives
District 23—Marion
- Stan McClain—(REP) (incumbent)
- Cynthia Del Rosa—(DEM)
For races in Marion County and more voter information, visit votemarion.gov .
Orange County
Race: US House of Representatives
District 10—Orange
- Val Demings—(DEM) Incumbent
- Vennia Francois—(REP)
Race: State Senate
District 11—Orange
- Randolph Bracy – (DEM) Incumbent
- Joshua Elia Adams—(REP)
District 13—Orange
- Linda Stewart – (DEM) Incumbent
- Josh Anderson – (REP)
Race: State House of Representatives
District 30—Orange, Seminole
- Joy Goff Marcil—(DEM)—incumbent
- Bob Cortes—(REP)
District 44- Orange
- Geraldine Thompson --(DEM) Incumbent
- Bruno Portigliatti --(REP)
District 47 – Orange
- Anna Eskamani—(DEM) Incumbent
- Jeremy Sisson—(REP)
District 48 – Orange
- Daisy Morales –(DEM)
- Jesus Martinez—(REP)
District 49—Orange
- Carlos Guillermo Smith—(DEM) Incumbent
- Robert Alan Prater—(REP)
District 50—Orange, Brevard
- Rene Plasencia—(REP) Incumbent
- Nina Yoakum—(DEM)
Race: Sheriff
- John Mina
Race: State Attorney for the 9th Judicial Circuit
- Monique Worrell (DEM)
- Jose Torroella (REP)
For other races in Orange County and more voter information, visit ocfelections.com.
Osceola County
Race: US House of Representatives
District 9—Osceola, Orange, Polk
- Darren Soto—(DEM) Incumbent
- Bill Olson—(REP)
Race: State Senate
District 15—Osceola, Orange
- Victor Torres – (DEM) Incumbent
- Louis T Minnis Jr. – (REP)
- Mike James – (NPA)
Race: State House of Representatives
District 39 –Polk, Osceola
- Josie Tomkow—(REP) Incumbent
- Chris Cause—(DEM)
District 42—Osceola, Polk
- Fred Hawkins—(REP)
- Leroy Sanchez
- Barbara Cady – (DEM)
Race: Sheriff
- Marco Lopez (DEM)
- Luis ‘Tony’ Fernandez (NPA)
Race: County Commission District 1
- Peggy Choudhry (DEM)
- Janette Martinez (WRI)
Race: County Commission District 3
- Brandon Arrington (DEM)
- Jeffrey Hawk (REP)
- Marcos Marrero (LPF)
- Ian Rivera (NPA)
Race: County Commission District 5
- Ricky Booth (REP)
- Tahitiana Chaffin (DEM)
For other races in Osceola County and more voter information, visit voteosceola.com.
Seminole County
Race: US House of Representatives
District 7 – Seminole, Orange
- Stephanie Murphy—(DEM) Incumbent
- William Garlington—(NPA)
- Leo Valentin—(REP)
Race: State Senate
District 9 – Seminole, Volusia
- Jason Brodeur—(REP)
- Patricia Sigman—(DEM)
- Jestine Ianotti—(NPA)
Race: State House of Representatives
District 28—Seminole
- David Smith – (REP)—incumbent
- Pasha Baker—(DEM)
- Michael Riccio—(IND)
District 29—Seminole
- Scott Plakon—(REP) – Incumbent
- Tracy Kagan—(DEM)
- Juan Rodriguez—(IND)
Race: Sheriff
- Dennis M. Lemma (REP)
- Paul Spike Hopkins (DEM)
Race: Tax Collector
- J R Kroll (REP)
- J R Kroll (REP)
- Lynn ‘Moira’ Dictor (DEM)
Race: County Commission, District 1
- Bob Dallari (REP)
- Bob Dallari (REP)
- Katrina Shadix (DEM)
Race: County Commission, District 3
- Lee Constantine (REP)
- Lee Constantine (REP)
- Kim Buchheit (DEM)
Race: County Commission, District 5
- Pernell Bush (DEM)
- Pernell Bush (DEM)
- Andria Herr (REP)
- Andre Klass (LPF)
For other races in Seminole County and more voter information, visit voteseminole.org
Sumter County
Race: US House of Representatives
District 11—Sumter, Citrus, Hernando, Marion, Lake
- Daniel Webster—(REP) Incumbent
- Dana Cottrell—(DEM)
Race: State House of Representatives
District 33—Sumter
- Brett Hage—(REP) Incumbent
- Mamie Melvin –(DEM)
For races in Sumter County and more voter information visit sumterelections.org
Volusia County
Race: US House of Representatives
District 6—Volusia, Flagler, Lake , St. Johns
- Michael Waltz- (REP) Incumbent
- Clint Curtis – (DEM)
Race: State Senate
District 7 – Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns
- Travis Hutson—(REP) Incumbent
- Heather Hunter—(DEM)
- Richard Dembinsky –(WRI)
Race: State House of Representatives
District 24—St. Johns, Flagler, Volusia
- Paul Renner – (REP) Incumbent
- Adam Morely—(DEM)
District 25—Volusia
- Tom Leek—(REP) Incumbent
- Sarah Zutter---(DEM)
- Joe Hannoush – (IND)
District 26--Volusia
- Elizabeth Fetterhoff—(REP)—Incumbent
- Patrick Henry—(DEM)
District 27—Volusia
- Dolores Guzman—(DEM)
- Webster Barnaby—(REP)
For races in Volusia County and more voter information visit volusiaelections.org
