Central Florida General Election Results

Find Candidate Information By County Below:

Brevard | Lake | Marion | Orange | Osceola | Seminole | Sumter | Volusia





Brevard County





Race: US House of Representatives

District 8 – Orange, Brevard, Indian River





Bill Posey—(REP) Incumbent

Jim Kennedy—(DEM)

Race: State Senate

District 17—Brevard, Indian River





Debbie Mayfield – (REP) Incumbent

Scott Fretwell—(DEM)

Phillip Snyder – (IND)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 51—Brevard





Tyler Sirois—(REP) -- Incumbent

Joan Majid—(DEM)

District 52—Brevard





Thad Altman—(REP) Incumbent

Lloyd Dabbs—(DEM)

District 53—Brevard





Randy Fine –(REP) Incumbent

Phil Moore—(DEM)

Thomas Unger—(WRI)

Race: Sheriff



Wayne Ivey (REP)

Alton Edmond (DEM)

For other races in Brevard County and more voter information, visit votebrevard.gov





Lake County

Race: State House of Representatives

District 31—Lake, Orange





Chrissy Stile—(DEM)

Keith Truenow—(REP)

District 32—Lake





Anthony Sabatini – (REP) Incumbent

Stephanie Dukes—(DEM)





Race: Board of County Commissioners

District 1





Douglas B. Shields (REP) Learn more about Shields at shieldsforlake.com.

District 3





Kirby Smith (REP)

Kirby Smith (REP)

Kristen Nicole Harmon (WRI)

JJ Schneider Jr. (WRI)

District 5





Josh Blake

Gabriel Aaron Ruiz (NPA)

Joseph Williams (WRI)

For other races in Lake County and more voter information, visit lakevotes.com.





Marion County

Race: State House of Representatives

District 23—Marion





Stan McClain—(REP) (incumbent)

Cynthia Del Rosa—(DEM)

For races in Marion County and more voter information, visit votemarion.gov .





Orange County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 10—Orange





Val Demings—(DEM) Incumbent

Vennia Francois—(REP)

Race: State Senate

District 11—Orange





Randolph Bracy – (DEM) Incumbent

Joshua Elia Adams—(REP)

District 13—Orange





Linda Stewart – (DEM) Incumbent

Josh Anderson – (REP)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 30—Orange, Seminole





Joy Goff Marcil—(DEM)—incumbent

Bob Cortes—(REP)

District 44- Orange





Geraldine Thompson --(DEM) Incumbent

Bruno Portigliatti --(REP)

District 47 – Orange





Anna Eskamani—(DEM) Incumbent

Jeremy Sisson—(REP)

District 48 – Orange





Daisy Morales –(DEM)

Jesus Martinez—(REP)

District 49—Orange





Carlos Guillermo Smith—(DEM) Incumbent

Robert Alan Prater—(REP)

District 50—Orange, Brevard





Rene Plasencia—(REP) Incumbent

Nina Yoakum—(DEM)

Race: Sheriff



John Mina







Race: State Attorney for the 9th Judicial Circuit



Monique Worrell (DEM)

Jose Torroella (REP)

For other races in Orange County and more voter information, visit ocfelections.com.





Osceola County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 9—Osceola, Orange, Polk





Darren Soto—(DEM) Incumbent

Bill Olson—(REP)

Race: State Senate

District 15—Osceola, Orange





Victor Torres – (DEM) Incumbent

Louis T Minnis Jr. – (REP)

Mike James – (NPA)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 39 –Polk, Osceola





Josie Tomkow—(REP) Incumbent

Chris Cause—(DEM)

District 42—Osceola, Polk





Fred Hawkins—(REP)

Leroy Sanchez

Barbara Cady – (DEM)

Race: Sheriff



Marco Lopez (DEM)



Luis ‘Tony’ Fernandez (NPA)

Race: County Commission District 1



Peggy Choudhry (DEM)



Janette Martinez (WRI)

Race: County Commission District 3



Brandon Arrington (DEM)

Jeffrey Hawk (REP)

Marcos Marrero (LPF)

Ian Rivera (NPA)

Race: County Commission District 5



Ricky Booth (REP)



Tahitiana Chaffin (DEM)

For other races in Osceola County and more voter information, visit voteosceola.com .





Seminole County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 7 – Seminole, Orange





Stephanie Murphy—(DEM) Incumbent

William Garlington—(NPA)

Leo Valentin—(REP)

Race: State Senate

District 9 – Seminole, Volusia





Jason Brodeur—(REP)

Patricia Sigman—(DEM)

Jestine Ianotti—(NPA)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 28—Seminole





David Smith – (REP)—incumbent

Pasha Baker—(DEM)

Michael Riccio—(IND)

District 29—Seminole





Scott Plakon—(REP) – Incumbent

Tracy Kagan—(DEM)

Juan Rodriguez—(IND)

Race: Sheriff



Dennis M. Lemma (REP)

Paul Spike Hopkins (DEM)

Race: Tax Collector



J R Kroll (REP)

J R Kroll (REP)

Lynn 'Moira' Dictor (DEM)

Race: County Commission, District 1



Bob Dallari (REP)

Bob Dallari (REP)

Katrina Shadix (DEM)

Race: County Commission, District 3



Lee Constantine (REP)

Lee Constantine (REP)

Kim Buchheit (DEM)

Race: County Commission, District 5



Pernell Bush (DEM)

Pernell Bush (DEM)

Andria Herr (REP)

Andre Klass (LPF)

For other races in Seminole County and more voter information, visit voteseminole.org





Sumter County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 11—Sumter, Citrus, Hernando, Marion, Lake





Daniel Webster—(REP) Incumbent

Dana Cottrell—(DEM)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 33—Sumter





Brett Hage—(REP) Incumbent

Mamie Melvin –(DEM)

For races in Sumter County and more voter information visit sumterelections.org





Volusia County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 6—Volusia, Flagler, Lake , St. Johns





Michael Waltz- (REP) Incumbent

Clint Curtis – (DEM)

Race: State Senate

District 7 – Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns





Travis Hutson—(REP) Incumbent

Heather Hunter—(DEM)

Richard Dembinsky –(WRI)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 24—St. Johns, Flagler, Volusia





Paul Renner – (REP) Incumbent

Adam Morely—(DEM)

District 25—Volusia





Tom Leek—(REP) Incumbent

Sarah Zutter---(DEM)

Joe Hannoush – (IND)

District 26--Volusia





Elizabeth Fetterhoff—(REP)—Incumbent

Patrick Henry—(DEM)

District 27—Volusia





Dolores Guzman—(DEM)

Webster Barnaby—(REP)

For races in Volusia County and more voter information visit volusiaelections.org

A full list of State Senate races and results can be found here.

A full list of State House of Representatives races and results can be found here.