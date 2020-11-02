Your Monday Coronavirus Update: Fatalities Pass 17,000

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Fatalities pass 17,000 as Florida adds another 2,700 cases

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 2,709 new coronavirus cases and 45 new COVID-19 fatalities Monday. The state reported 6,526 new cases Sunday, the highest daily tally in the last two weeks.

The state has now had 812,063 cases since March.

Including non-residents, COVID-19 has killed 17,043 people statewide.

Orange County has had more than 46,986 cases, the most of any county in Central Florida. The county has reported 561 resident deaths from COVID-19.

The Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 2,474 hospitalizations for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, a slight increase from last week.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Tracking The Pandemic: Are Coronavirus Cases Rising Or Falling In Your State?

Ruth Talbot, NPR

More than 9 million people in the U.S. have had confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 225,000 have died of COVID-19. Tens of thousands of new cases are reported daily nationwide. In the graphics below, explore the trends in your state. Read more here.



Disney World lays off 720 performers because of pandemic

The Associated Press

With many of its live entertainment shows gone dark because of the coronavirus, Walt Disney World is laying off 720 actors and singers. Read more here.

What It’s Like For Asian American Candidates During A Pandemic Marked By Racism

Choee Weiner, NPR

In April, Yuh-Line Niou, a member of the New York State Assembly, was passing out KN95 masks in front of a Kosher deli in her district when she was verbally harassed by a stranger who approached her on the street. Read more here