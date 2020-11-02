© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Video altered to make it look like Biden greeted wrong state

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 2, 2020 at 9:41 AM EST
Photo: Wahid Khene
Photo: Wahid Khene

It’s an awkward moment when a presidential candidate greets the audience at a rally and names the wrong state.

Fortunately for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, that didn’t happen to him this week.

A widely shared video appears to show him saying “Hello, Minnesota” to a crowd in Florida. It turns out he was, indeed, in Minnesota, as his heavy coat would suggest.

The video that was shared had been altered to change the text on a sign and the podium to refer to Tampa, Florida, instead of Minnesota.

The edited video has been viewed more than 1 million times on Twitter.

elections2020Central Florida News
