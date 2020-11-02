© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
AP Explains: The election result may be delayed. That's OK.

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 2, 2020 at 9:34 AM EST
Photo: Jon Sailer
We may not know who won the presidential election Tuesday night.

That's not unusual. In 2016, Donald Trump was not declared the winner until early in the morning after Election Day. This time it may take even longer.

That's partly because Republicans have resisted speeding up vote counting in some of the campaign's swing states.

GOP legislatures in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have refused to let local elections offices process mail ballots early.

That means those tallies, expected to heavily favor Democratic nominee Joe Biden, will be reported after Election Day. In Michigan, the legislature only gave a slight extension to election offices.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
