More Than Half of Voters Have Cast Ballots

The pre-election day voting gap between Democrats and Republicans continues to narrow, with Democrats now outpacing GOP voters by just over 200,000 votes.

That number was 250,000 yesterday. Numbers released Thursday morning by the state Division of Elections show nearly 7.4 million Floridians have already voted, ahead of the November 3rd general election. That means over half of the 14.44 million registered voters in the state have already cast ballots. Democrats continue to dominate in vote-by-mail, with 630,000 more absentee votes cast than Republicans. However, GOP voters have made up ground in early voting, leading by more than 425,000 votes. Speaking to reporters before voting in Tallahassee this week, the state’s top elected Democrat, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, said she is still encouraged by the numbers, even as Republicans close the gap. “We are seeing historic and unprecedented voter turnout across our entire state. That is everywhere from the Panhandle, all the way down to the Keys. We, as Democrats, still have a tremendous lead on those ballots.” In total, just shy of three million Democrats have already voted, 2.8 million GOP voters have gone to the polls, and 1.6 million voters registered with minor or no party affiliation have cast ballots.