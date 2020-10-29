Florida to Receive $73 Million For Restoration Projects Related to BP Oil Spill

The federal council appointed to oversee the restoration of Gulf Coast states following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, approved 302 million dollars for restoration projects yesterday.

US Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Doug Benevento says 73 million of those dollars has been allocated for projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. "This funding will continue the work of the Trump administration and partnership with both the DeSantis administration and the Scott administration to restore the Gulf Coast and put settlement money from the Deepwater Horizon spill to work." Approved projects include vulnerability assessments for the Florida Gulf Coast shoreline, the conservation of 10 to 20,000 acres of land and water quality improvement efforts. Although upcoming restoration projects in Florida have already been identified, the public will have 50 days to provide input starting Nov. 16. Learn more at restorethegulf.org.