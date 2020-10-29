© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida believes election system is ready

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 29, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT
Photo: Elliott Stallion
Photo: Elliott Stallion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's election supervisors say lessons have been learned since the state's infamous presidential recount in 2000 and they expect this year's election to run smoothly.

They say the state's laws governing recounts are clear and no longer vague and contradictory.

The punch-card ballots have long been replaced by paper ballots where voters fill in bubbles, like a school exam.

Most voters are casting their ballots early by mail and at early voting sites. Those ballots are counted before Election Day, removing a possible logjam.

Still, they worry about possible computer crashes, conflict outside polling places and premature declarations of victory that could cause some to question the results.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
