Drive-Through Food Distribution at Live Church Orlando on Friday Will Feed More than 500 Families

Nonprofits Farm Share and Feed the Need Florida are partnering with Live Church Orlando and Senator Randolph Bracy to distribute food to more than 500 families in Orlando tomorrow.

The drive-through food distribution will take place at Live Church Orlando.

Volunteers will pack a week’s worth of perishable and nonperishable food including fresh fruits and vegetables along with bottled water in each person’s trunk.

Individuals and families are required to stay in their cars throughout the event to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Sen. Randolph Bracy said he normally holds these food distributions twice a year, but with the increased need they’ve held 20.

“I had one lady who told me she was on the brink of suicide. And when you couple the pandemic with the fact that the state's unemployment system is woefully low. Many people weren’t even getting their claim for a long line.”

Bracy said the event starts at 10 am and usually ends by 1 pm.

“I would just encourage people to be there a little bit early. Because what happens is that we’ll start it at 10, but the line will start at like 7 am. And the line forms and it's so long that we just usually start a little bit early.”

Supplies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out.

Registration is not required but walkups are not allowed.

A farmshare food distribution event will also be held at the Orange Center Elementary School in Orlando on Saturday.

