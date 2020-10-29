Disney World lays off 720 performers because of pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — With many of its live entertainment shows gone dark because of the coronavirus, Walt Disney World is laying off 720 actors and singers.

Actors’ Equity Association is the labor union representing the performers and says only 60 Equity performers are working or returning to work at the Orlando, Florida-based theme park resort.

Wednesday's layoffs are part of The Walt Disney Co.’s plans to eliminate 28,000 jobs in its parks division in California and Florida because of restrictions and costs from the pandemic.

Two-thirds of the planned layoffs involve part-time workers.