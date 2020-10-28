UF Politics Expert Says 15,000 Florida Ballots To Be Rejected

In a state where every vote counts, the potential for thousands of rejected Florida ballots could decide an election.

Dan Smith is a political science professor at the University of Florida. On Sundial this week, he said about 15,000 Florida ballots are going to be rejected, unless voters cure them in time. "I'm more optimistic that these ones coming in time are going to be cured than in the past. The big issue, though, is ballots that are coming in that are going to be rejected because they're coming after Election Day." Voters have until the Thursday after Election Day to cure or fix their mail-in ballots. Florida is required to notify people if there are errors, including mismatched signatures. That's when the signature on the ballot doesn't match the one on file at your county's elections office. You can find more on troubleshooting vote-by-mail ballots at WLRN.org.