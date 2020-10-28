© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Villages wins approval for apartment building, but area homeowners feel betrayed

By Joe Byrnes
Published October 28, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT
Villages attorney Jo Thacker spoke to the Sumter County Commission Tuesday night as residents expressed their opposition to approvals for new apartments in The Villages. Photo: Joe Byrnes
Villages attorney Jo Thacker spoke to the Sumter County Commission Tuesday night as residents expressed their opposition to approvals for new apartments in The Villages. Photo: Joe Byrnes

The Villages won approval from Sumter County Tuesday night to build an apartment building near homes on the site of the old Hacienda Hills Country Club.

But they lost something, too -- the trust of residents in the area.

Nearby homeowners say they feel betrayed by The Villages. First, the developer demolished the country club -- so important to the lifestyle they were promised.

Then there's the issue of amenities for 286 apartments.

Homeowners pay a fee for recreation throughout The Villages. These perks are a big selling point. And the apartment dwellers will get them, but only because a committee approved them under threat that, otherwise, a parking garage or big box store could be built there.

That wasn't true. The development plan doesn't allow it.

Patsy Oburn -- one of many to speak against the apartments -- told the County Commission that's why residents don't trust The Villages.

"That is the fruit of the poisonous tree. And the poisonous tree is how those amenities were acquired. They were acquired through threats," she said.

The commission unanimously approved up to 150 apartments at the site, plus upstairs apartments at the Lake Sumter Landing Town Center.

Tags
Central Florida Newsthe villages
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details