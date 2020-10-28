The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Kicks Off, But At A Smaller Scale Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The annual showcase of South Florida’s marine industry is about to start, but at a smaller scale due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the 61st Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show say they could not afford to cancel the five-day event, and they’re promising that COVID-19 safety measures have been put in place. This year, the boat show will operate at a limited capacity, provide online tickets and create one-way paths to comply with social distancing rules. Attendees will be required to wear facial coverings and police officers will be present to enforce restrictions.