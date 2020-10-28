Nearly Seven Million Votes Already Cast in Florida

More than 6.9 million Floridians have already voted, with six days remaining before the November 3rd general election.

As of Wednesday morning, voter turnout among the state’s 14.44 million registered voters is near 48 percent. So far, roughly 250,000 more votes have been cast by Democrats than Republicans. Democrats have returned over 620,000 more vote-by-mail ballots than Republicans, while GOP voters are leading in early voting by 375,000 ballots. Voters with minor or no party affiliation, who most observers say will determine the winner of the presidential race, have turned in just shy of 1.5 million ballots. Florida State University political science professor Carol Weissert feels next week’s final voter turnout could approach a record level. “People are going to vote in this one. There is an enormous amount of interest in this election. We are going to have a really terrific turnout in Florida.” The 1992 presidential contest had the highest modern turnout rate at 83 percent. Nearly two million vote-by-mail ballots requested by Floridians have yet to be returned to local supervisors of elections. Early voting remains available to all voters through this Saturday, October 31st as well as on Sunday, November 1st in some counties.