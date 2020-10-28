© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Hurricane Zeta forces Panhandle voting sites to close early

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 28, 2020 at 5:01 AM EDT
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Early voting locations in several counties in Florida’s Panhandle will be closing as Hurricane Zeta approaches the region.

Hurricane Zeta was expected to make landfall south of New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon.

But officials say Florida’s western Panhandle region is expected to see deteriorating weather conditions throughout today, and tropical storm warnings were in effect for Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties.

All three reliably produce Republican victories. Regular hours are expected to resume for the final days of early voting on Friday and Saturday.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur
