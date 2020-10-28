Government Watchdog Group Encourages Voters To Track Their Absentee Ballot

Government watchdog Common Cause Florida is raising concerns over Hurricane Zeta’s impact on voting in the west Florida Panhandle. WFSU's Robbie Gaffney has more.

Hours for early voting sites in Okaloosa County have been temporarily reduced because of concerns about Hurricane Zeta. Common Cause Florida Board Chair Liza McClenaghan is also worried the storm could impact the area’s postal service. “The post office even though it has a motto, may not be able to deliver the mail to voters or return from the voters after a major storm.” McClenaghan is encouraging voters who haven’t returned their mail-in ballots to submit them in-person. “Because there’s no time for the US Postal Service to deliver.” Early voting in Okaloosa County ends October 31st at 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be returned to the elections office by the time polls close on election day.