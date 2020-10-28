Black PAC Says In Person Voter Turnout Crucial For African Americans

Elections experts say the final days of voting will be crucial for the overall turnout of Black voters throughout Florida.

While more than 60 percent of the state’s Black voters that requested a mail in ballot have turned them in, Black PAC’s Executive Director Adrienne Shropshire thinks a large chunk of the Black electorate will choose to vote in person on election day.

"History will tell us Black people prefer to vote in person. So we’re seeing that both in early vote and we anticipate seeing that as we move closer to election day as well." In the 2016 presidential election more than a quarter of Black voters cast ballots on election day.