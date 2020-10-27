© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Thieves take $1M worth of gloves meant for Florida hospitals

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 27, 2020 at 3:10 AM EDT
Photo: Mufid Majnun
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Thieves have stolen over 6 million gloves meant for first responders at Florida hospitals.

Medgluv, a supplier of medical gloves to the national health care industry, said it received the $1 million shipment at its office in Coral Springs on Friday night.

On Sunday night, surveillance video shows thieves backing a truck up to the shipping container and hauling off the personal protective equipment badly needed in the state.

It took only a few minutes. Medgluv's vice president of sales and marketing, Rick Grimes, said hospitals have been calling daily for a week, asking when the gloves would arrive. He called the theft “heartbreaking.”

coronavirusCentral Florida News
