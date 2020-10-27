© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gas Prices Fall. Experts Say The Pandemic Could Continue This Trend

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 27, 2020 at 6:53 AM EDT
Photo: Upsplash
Photo: Upsplash

Florida's gas prices have dropped to the lowest they’ve been in nearly a month - that’s a trend likely driven by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Auto club AAA reports that the average gas price statewide is $2.08 per gallon. In some parts of South Florida, gas prices dropped as low as $1.79 per gallon. But South Florida still remains the most expensive region in Florida for gasoline. Palm Beach County reported average prices as high as $2.22 per gallon. Experts say that the downward trend could be due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details