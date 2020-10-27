Floridians Weigh The Pandemic And The Election As They Consider Holiday Travel Plans

The upcoming presidential election and the ongoing pandemic is influencing how comfortable Floridians feel about traveling.

According to a new AAA survey, 84% of Floridians are worried about traveling during the holiday season this year because of the pandemic.

This year, only 24% of residents plan to travel for the holiday season, which is half as many as 2019.

And the majority of those are choosing to travel in a car rather than take a flight.

70% of Floridians are more comfortable traveling in their own car as it gives you more control over cleanliness and social distancing.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said that there are some Floridians more willing to travel now than they were earlier in the pandemic.

“Whether that confidence is based on more education about COVID-19 or simply a need to get out, AAA urges all travelers to follow the safety advice of the CDC and work with a trusted travel advisor,” said Jenkins.