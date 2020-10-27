© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
FAMU Considering How Many Online Classes To Continue Offering Once Pandemic Ends

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 27, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT
Florida A & M University President Larry Robinson says the college is considering how many online courses it should continue offering once the coronavirus pandemic clears up.

The school’s previous plan was to teach 15 percent of its classes online by 2022. But the pandemic is accelerating that plan. Now 75 percent of FAMU’s classes are online.
“It is likely when we get our arms around this pandemic, we will embrace a new online presence. We will have to in order to reach a new threshold and remain competitive. It’s very unlikely that we will be able to go back entirely to the old model of instruction entirely.” A FAMU spokesperson says more professors are now certified and equipped to teach classes online.

