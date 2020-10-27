© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Don't Wait To The Last Minute To Cure Your Florida Ballot, Report Finds

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 27, 2020 at 2:52 AM EDT
Photo: Element5 Digital
Photo: Element5 Digital

Voters nationwide face numerous challenges to voting.

That's according to a new report "Barriers to the Ballot Box.” It's part of the program, "Stateline," an initiative with the Pew Charitable Trusts. The report looks at barriers set up nationwide that make it hard to vote. In Florida, one obstacle is the fact that all ballots must be recieved by 7 p.m. the day of the election. Reporter Matt Vasilogambros led the investigation. "Florida does have the ability, Floridians do have the ability to cure, fix your signatures, cure your ballots two days past the election, but again, that is a last-minute deal, please don't wait to do that." Vasilogambros advises people to mail their ballots by Thursday at the latest.

Tags
elections2020Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details