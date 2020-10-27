© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
After Trump Tweet, UCF Professor Clarifies: Floridians Can't Change Who They Vote For After They Turn In Their Ballot

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 27, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT
Photo: Elliott Stallion

University of Central Florida political professor Aubrey Jewett says Floridians can’t change who they voted for after they’ve already mailed in their ballot or early voted. 

Yesterday President Donald Trump encouraged supporters in a tweet to change their vote saying: “Go do it. The most important election of your life.” 

Jewett said in some states voters can call their supervisor of elections and ask them to not to count their first ballot, but in Florida that’s not an option. 

“Well, if you were somehow able to successfully convince your local precinct that you hadn’t voted yet even though you’d already sent in a mail ballot. Yeah I do believe that would be against the law. You’re not supposed to vote twice obviously.”

Jewett said Floridians who have not voted by mail but requested a ballot can still decide to vote at an early voting site instead. 

“In Florida, if you early voted in person then you’re done. You voted and once you voted that’s it, you only get one vote. Now if you requested a mail ballot and you didn’t actually send it back in then you can actually go and vote in person if you would prefer. But of course that's not exactly what the President was talking about.”

So far, more than 6 million Floridians have voted in the presidential election.

Danielle Prieur
