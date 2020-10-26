© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Miami Beach commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 26, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT
Photo: CDC @cdc
Photo: CDC @cdc

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Miami Beach commissioner says he tested positive for the coronavirus.

That prompted two other commissioners who were with David Richardson at a Friday event to get tested on Sunday. Both received negative initial results and are waiting for more reliable “PCR" tests.

Richardson said he began feeling mild symptoms on Saturday evening.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber says he plans to be tested on Monday. He also attended the Friday event at an Ocean Drive drag bar.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests has been ticking upward since leveling off after a summer surge.

