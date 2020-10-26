© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hurricane Zeta Forms, Expected to Impact North Gulf Coast on Wednesday

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 26, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms
Photo: Florida Storms

Hurricane hunters found that Zeta intensified into the season's 11th hurricane Monday afternoon just southeast of Cozumel on the Yucatan Peninsula.

Meteorologist Dr. Athena Masson says Zeta is poised to enter the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, before becoming yet another threat to the Gulf Coast.

"Zeta is expected to impact the northern Gulf coast sometime Wednesday afternoon becoming the eleventh cyclone of the season to impact the United States. Zeta is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it approaches the Gulf coast, and there is an increasing risk of dangerous storm surge, heavy rain, and wind from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle."

Dr. Masson says tropical storm-force wind gusts could arrive in the western Florida Panhandle late Wednesday.

Storm surge, flooding, and isolated tornadoes are also possible over the Panhandle Wednesday and into Wednesday night before the system moves into the Mid-Atlantic states on Thursday.

Tags
Central Florida Newsstormhurricane
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details