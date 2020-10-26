Former President Barack Obama Will Visit Orlando on Tuesday

Former President Barack Obama will be in Orlando Tuesday to campaign for his Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris. The drive-in rally comes a few days after Obama’s campaign stop in Miami.

Obama is expected to encourage voters to make a plan to vote ahead of the November election.

The 44th president of the United States was in Miami on Saturday where he told supporters, “If you bring Florida home, this thing’s over.”

His visit to Orlando will correspond with President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump’s campaign stop in Sarasota the same day.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is also expected to be in Tampa and Broward County on Thursday.

Both campaigns have visited Florida, an important swing state, frequently over the past month.

Tuesday marks exactly a week before Election Day. As of Monday, more than 6 million Floridians have already voted by mail and at early voting sites around the state.

If these trends continue, the voter turnout could rival participation in the 1992 election.