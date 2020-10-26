© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central Florida man stole bulldozer, ran down Biden signs

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 26, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT
Photo: Samuel Horn
Photo: Samuel Horn

HAINES CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and homeowners in central Florida have accused a 26-year-old man of stealing a bulldozer from a construction site and driving it into a neighborhood to knock down campaign signs promoting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Haines City police told Bay News 9 that James Blight stole the bulldozer on Saturday. He has been charged with grand theft auto and trespassing.

Former Vice Mayor Adam Burgess lives in the predominantly Black neighborhood and said Blight took two Biden signs from his yard, then bulldozed his fence.

Police said Blight claimed he was drunk and didn't remember. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

Tags
elections2020Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details