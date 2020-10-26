© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

As The Second Week Of Early Voting Gets Underway, More Than Six Million Cast Their Vote

By Talia Blake
Published October 26, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT
Voting Booths at the Amway Center in Orlando via Amway Center Twitter
Voting Booths at the Amway Center in Orlando via Amway Center Twitter

As the second week of early voting gets underway, more than 6 million Floridians already have cast their ballots. 

Nearly 42% of Floridians have already cast their ballot in the 2020 Presidential Election.  More than 3,800,000 have voted by mail and more than 2,000,000 have already hit the polls for early voting. 

In Central Florida, Sumter County is leading the pack with nearly 61% of registered voters casting their ballots. 

Brevard and Volusia Counties are close with nearly 44 and 43% of ballots cast, respectively. 

Seminole County has the lowest voter turnout at 32%. 

Early voting ends Sunday, Nov. 1 and Election Day is Nov. 3. 

Tags
elections2020Central Florida NewsElections
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details