AFL-CIO Urges Union Members To Vote Democrat In The 2020 General Election

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 26, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT
The Florida AFL-CIO, which represents many of the state’s labor unions, is reaching out to Republican members—urging them to vote Democrat in the presidential election.

Rich Templin is the group’s public policy director.
“We’re talking to those members. We’re reaching out to them in a very patterned, systemic way and what we are hearing back is they’re done. They’re done with the chaos. They’re done with everything that they’ve been through over the past four years.” Templin says nearly 40 percent of union members registered to vote are registered as Republicans. Tomorrow marks exactly a week left before Election Day on November 3. All early voting sites in the state must close by November 1.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
