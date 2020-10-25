© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tropical Storm Zeta forecast to intensify into hurricane

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 25, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms
Photo: Florida Storms

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Zeta has formed off the coast of Cuba near the Yucatan Peninsula.

According to a Colorado State University hurricane researcher it is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded.

Forecasters say the storm is centered about 305 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba on Sunday morning. It is forecast to pass south of western Cuba on Monday, then move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Zeta is expected to intensify into a hurricane by Tuesday. The system has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is nearly stationary, but expected to reorganize and move to the north-northwest later Sunday.

Tags
Central Florida Newsstormhurricane
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details