© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Public Health Expert Warns Against COVID-19 Fatigue As Cases Rise

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 24, 2020 at 2:20 AM EDT
Photo: Erik Mclean
Photo: Erik Mclean

South Florida is seeing hundreds of new coronavirus cases a day.

Mary Jo Trepka is an infectious disease epidemiologist at Florida International University. On the South Florida Roundup recently, she said the pandemic is ongoing even as businesses have fully reopened. "Given that everything is open right now, the schools are open, it’s really important that we do what we can in terms of personally wearing masks when we’re within six feet of other people, staying home when we don’t feel well." There are some restrictions in Miami-Dade County. Businesses are allowed to enforce masks. A curfew remains in effect midnight to 6 a.m. Trepka says folks should stay on guard because people without symptoms can have the coronavirus and spread it.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details