© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tropical Development Near Cuba Could Bring More Rain to Florida This Weekend

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 23, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms
Photo: Florida Storms

It has been raining for the better part of three days across southeast Florida from Miami to West Palm Beach, where localized flooding is ongoing from 4 to 6 inches that has already fallen.

And now, Meteorologist Megan Borowski says a potential tropical development near Cuba could funnel more heavy rain into the region this weekend.

"This tropical wave has a high chance of development over the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center. Regardless of what may happen with it, its large circulation will send more rounds of heavy rain into southeast Florida, in particular right along the Atlantic Coast thanks to a strong onshore flow."

Megan says the Flood Watches that were previously in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have been extended through Sunday evening, and that another 2 to 5 inches of rain is possible in these areas through Monday.

Tags
Central Florida Newsstormhurricane
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details