Tortugas Harbor Lighthouse Is Being Restored For $4.5 Million

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 23, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT
Photo: National Park Service
Photo: National Park Service

An iconic landmark in the Florida Keys is getting a major facelift worth millions of dollars. As WLRN's Alyssa Ramos tells us, restoration crews plan on keeping the 19th century lighthouse around for another 100 years.

The Tortugas Harbor Lighthouse has been standing at Fort Jefferson for 144 years. And officials at the Dry Tortugas National Park are spending $4.5 million dollars to repair it. It will happen in three phases and take a year to complete. Crews will take apart the lighthouse's iron skeleton piece by piece and take it to mainland Florida where the parts will be repaired. Once that's done, the structure will be taken back to the Keys where it will be reassembled. Park visitors can watch crews begin the first phase starting this month.

Central Florida NewsEnvironment
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
