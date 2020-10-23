© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tampa Bay Rays Announcer Looks Ahead To Game 3 Of The World Series And Reflects On How The Pandemic Changed Baseball

By Talia Blake
Published October 23, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT
Dave Wills and Andy Freed, radio play-by-play announcers for the Tampa Bay Rays, at Globe Life Field in Texas for the 2020 World Series.
Dave Wills and Andy Freed, radio play-by-play announcers for the Tampa Bay Rays, at Globe Life Field in Texas for the 2020 World Series.

The Tampa Bay Rays face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game 3 of the 2020 World Series tonight in Texas. They’re currently tied 1 to 1. 

Dave Wills is the radio play-by-play announcer for the Tampa Bay Rays. 

90.7’s Talia Blake caught up with him ahead of tonight’s game to see how the pandemic has affected the team and his job, and what the Rays need to do to bring home a championship. 


Tags
Central Florida NewssportsHealth
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details