Road to 270: Trump's best path to victory hinges on FL, PA

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 22, 2020 at 6:06 AM EDT
Photo: Jonathan Simcoe

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump still has a path to the 270 Electoral College votes he needs to win reelection.

But it requires everything to break in his direction once again. His most likely route would be to win two crucial states: Pennsylvania and Florida.

If he can win there and hold onto North Carolina and Arizona — while playing defense in Georgia and Ohio — he will win.

Trump’s campaign is also continuing to pour time and money into Wisconsin and Michigan. And it is trying to defend Iowa and flip Nevada and Minnesota, two states his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton narrowly won.

Tags
elections2020Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
