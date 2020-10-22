Pandemic partying: Some students party, others turn them in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — College students across Florida are packing bars off campus and private parties while breaking rules about wearing masks and maintaining social distance during the fall semester.

Other students themselves are often reporting violations to authorities.

At Florida State University concerned students recorded videos of dozens of classmates in bikinis and board shorts partying around the pool at the Catalyst apartments just blocks from campus.

Similar incidents have happened at the University of Florida and the University of Central Florida.

Videos have been shared across social media sites showing students, many not wearing masks, partying in bars or at parties.