© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pandemic partying: Some students party, others turn them in

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 22, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
Photo: Kelsey Chance
Photo: Kelsey Chance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — College students across Florida are packing bars off campus and private parties while breaking rules about wearing masks and maintaining social distance during the fall semester.

Other students themselves are often reporting violations to authorities.

At Florida State University concerned students recorded videos of dozens of classmates in bikinis and board shorts partying around the pool at the Catalyst apartments just blocks from campus.

Similar incidents have happened at the University of Florida and the University of Central Florida.

Videos have been shared across social media sites showing students, many not wearing masks, partying in bars or at parties.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details