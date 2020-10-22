© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
J Street Poll Shows More Jewish Support For Biden

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 22, 2020 at 5:47 AM EDT
A new poll shows Jewish voters in Florida favor Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.

The Trump campaign had hoped the peace deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel would help the president gain more Jewish voters.

But, a poll by Jim Gerstein a pollster for J Street, a pro-Israel group, shows American Jewish voters are more focused on domestic issues.
"You can see that 6 percent in Florida, and 4 percent in Pennsylvania site Israel as one of their top two issues determining their vote, at the bottom of the list. This is not to say Jews don’t care about Israel, they do. In other surveys that we’ve asked, there’s a strong emotional attachment to Israel. But when it comes to voting it is not at the center of what they’re voting on," said Gerstein. The survey results show that 73 percent of Jewish voters in Florida support Biden, with only 22 percent planning to vote in favor of Trump. According to the poll, the two most common issues members of the Jewish voting population are focused on are the pandemic and the economy.

elections2020Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
