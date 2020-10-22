© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: A Supreme Court Nomination During A Presidential Election

By Matthew Peddie
Published October 22, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
The US Supreme Court. Photo credit: Yellow3467 via Wikimedia Commons
Republicans in the Senate Judiciary Committee have voted to advance the US Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. 

The vote Thursday morning came early- after Democrats on the committee boycotted the vote. 

Barrett is expected to be confirmed by the Senate- and if she does it will be one of the fastest confirmations in the history of the supreme court. 

Joining Intersection to talk about this nomination process during a highly polarized presidential election is Stetson University College of Law Professor Louis Virelli. 

