Dr. Raul Pino: Increase in Coronavirus Positivity Rate "Cause for Concern" in Orange County

The current positivity rate in the county is over 6 percent.

Dr. Raul Pino says he expected to see an increase in new coronavirus case numbers after the state’s phase three reopening, but he urges residents to continue taking health precautions seriously.

Pino says many new cases have been traced to birthday parties, including a sweet 16 party in Avalon Park that resulted in fifty percent of guests getting COVID-19.

“I’m absolutely sure that no one wants this to happen. But it will happen. It continues to be out in the community and we will continue to see the consequences if we don’t act super responsible. It’s not just responsible. Super responsible.”

Pino says the fact that most new cases are appearing in young people, ages 15 to 35, doesn’t mean the community is in the clear.

“So those are the concerns that we have. That it’s a young population. Very socially active and it will inevitably move into the older segment of the population. People in an assisted living facility, with pre-existing conditions, over 65, in a close environment. And that’s our major concern when it gets there.”

Pino says the rise in cases can’t be explained by schools reopening or even large sports events like soccer games, as these tend to take safety protocols into consideration.

