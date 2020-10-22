'Borat' Sequel Grabs A Political News Cycle — At Least Momentarily
A scene from the new movie Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, starring Sacha Baron Cohen, has become the latest political football during this fractious election season.
On social media Wednesday, pundits and passerby alike commented on a scene involving President Trump's personal attorney, the polarizing and pugnacious former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani — although very few people have seen the movie, which debuts on Amazon Prime on Friday.
NPR critic Bob Mondello, who has seen Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, says:
Mondello continues: "There is no way to describe that sequence of events without making it sound salacious, which is presumably the point."
On Wednesday evening, Giuliani posted a response on Twitter that added to the fray. It read, in part:
Earlier in the day, in an interview with ABC Radio, Giuliani called the film a "hit job."
Mondello adds:
