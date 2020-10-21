© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Visit Florida Expands Marketing Efforts To Rebound State's Economy

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 21, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT
Visit Florida is expanding its marketing efforts after the coronavirus severely impacted the state’s tourism industry.

The agency is hoping to convince tourists within driving distance of Florida to vacation in the Sunshine State. 

Visit Florida’s Staci Mellman says it’s the third phase of the campaign.

“We did launch phase two which promoted travel to in-state residents just in advance of Labor Day, right around the end of August and we expanded to nearby domestic drive markets for phase three on October 5th.”

Visit Florida is also running ads in international markets like Canada.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
