© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Timber Creek High School Will Transition to Online Learning on Thursday After 14 COVID-19 Cases

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 21, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT
Photo: Scott Webb
Photo: Scott Webb

Students and staff will transition to LaunchED@Home for the next two weeks starting Thursday.

The Florida Department of Health says it traced most of the positive cases to events in the community. 

More than 200 quarantine letters have been sent out because of the outbreak. 

Face-to-face staff and students will return to campus on November 5th.

During the closure, the building will be cleaned and disinfected. Free coronavirus testing through DOH will be made available to affected families. 

All athletics and extracurricular activities have been cancelled with the exception of varsity football, as players and coaches tested negative during the last round of testing. 

No meals will be served at the high school, but parents and students can pick up free breakfasts and lunches at any OCPS school.

Pickup times are the following:


  • Elementary and K-8 Schools (3:30 pm – 5:00 pm)

  • Middle Schools (4:30 pm – 6:00 pm)

  • High Schools (2:50 pm – 4:20 pm)

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details